Western Suburbs of Sydney Inaugural Meeting: March 28

There is strong support for Our ABC in the Western Suburbs, and for the establishment of an ABC Friends NSW&ACT branch in Western Sydney to cover the suburbs of Penrith, Hawkesbury, Blacktown, Paramatta, Liverpool, Fairfield and surrounds.

The adjoining ABC Friends Blue Mountains branch already provides invaluable support to their community – we want to join them in the fight to save our ABC.

Do come to the inaugural Western Suburbs of Sydney ABC Friends meeting!

Bring your family, neighbours and friends: Saturday 28 March, 10am – 1pm. Light lunch included.

We look forward to seeing you at the Penrith Civic Centre Library Theatrette, 601 High Street, Penrith (click here for directions)