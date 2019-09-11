ABC Friends welcomes new website Democracy‘s Watch Dogs

Posted in Latest news from ABC Friends on 11 September 2019
ABC Friends welcomes new website Democracy‘s Watch Dogs

A new website Democracy’s Watchdogs has been launched to show case how investigative journalism benefits all Australians.

New website: Democracy's Watchdog

Founder Dr Bill Birnbauer said the website will feature well known ABC and other journalists, whose investigative skills have alerted the community to serious issues not revealed before in the public domain.

Visit the website

Recent threats to Australian journalists and whistleblowers have reminded us just how important investigative journalism is to a well functioning democracy.

ABC Friends National President Margaret Reynolds welcomed the new website, which will make an important contribution to the campaign of Defending Media Freedom.

For information:
Margaret Reynolds
National President
ABC Friends
Ph: 0447 736 156