You're invited to the ABC Friends WA Christmas Dinner

ABC Friends WA will be holding a Christmas Dinner on December 2 with special guests Gillian O’Shaughnessy and her husband Glynn Greensmith.

Gillian is the popular presenter of Afternoons on ABC Local Radio Perth; Glynn is a journalist, broadcaster and lecturer in the School of Media, Creative Arts and Social Inquiry at Curtin University, and is also well-known to Perth radio audiences and in sporting circles.

The Dinner will be a fun event with no long-winded speeches, though of course we won’t miss the opportunity to encourage members to continue to support the ABC and ABC Friends, and invite guests to join!

Our special guests were invited because we think they will provide an entertaining and light-hearted presentation.

Drinks will be available for purchase from the bar. There are only limited tickets available so get yours quick!

Information

When: December 2, 6:30pm

Where: Bentley Pines Training Restaurant (South Metro TAFE - Bentley Campus), Hayman Road, Bentley, WA

Cost: Members & Concessions: $30; Non-members: $35