ABC Friends WA - Annual General Meeting - November 17, 2019

ABC Friends WA will be holding their Annual General Meeting on November 17, 2019 with special guest, ABC's Briana Shepherd.

You may know Briana Shepherd as one of Perth’s TV News presenters (see photo), but she has had other interesting careers prior to joining the ABC in August 2015. At age 18, Briana was accepted as a ballerina into the prestigious New York City Ballet Company. Come along to our AGM and hear more.

WHEN: Sunday 17th November at 2pm

WHERE: ABC Perth Centre - cnr Royal & Fielder Sts, East Perth

To register your interest in nominating, or for more information, please email wa@abcfriends.org.au. Please note that nominations can be made at the meeting.

ABC Friends WA cannot operate without a committee! So please consider nominating.

Meeting Agenda:

Reports from the President and Treasurer

Election of not less than 6 an not more than 9 committee members

Election of 4 committee members as office-holders: President Vice President Treasurer Secretary

Guest Speaker: Briana Shepard

Refreshments

Download a printable flyer here