Vale Michael Millett: True Friend of ABC Friends

ABC Friends Members are saddened to hear that Michael Millett has lost his hard fought health battle.

Despite his illness he maintained strong commitment to his senior leadership role within the ABC.



He worked over many years with a number of Managing Directors and Board members, always putting public broadcasting at the centre of his focus for the ABC to provide quality and independence in its programming.



He was always available to ABC Friends and supported our national efforts to advocate a better understanding of the ABC’s role in Australian democracy.



ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds, offered sincere condolences to Michael Millett’s family and colleagues at this time of grieving.



More Information:

Margaret Reynolds

ABC Friends National

Phone: 0447 735 156