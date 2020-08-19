Save Our 7:45

The Media, Entertainment, & Arts Alliance have launched an action to save the ABC's flagship 7:45am radio news bulletin.

The ABC announced the axing of the new bulletin because of budget cuts back in June. For decades Australians have tuned in to hear the breaking news of the day.

What do I need to do?

This Wednesday 19th August:

Take a photo of yourself with the image. Download and print a copy of the image to use here – or grab a Sharpie and write it on some paper.

Post it to social media. In your post remember to include the hashtags: #OurCommunities #OurStories #SaveOur745