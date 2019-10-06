New branch in NSW: Northern Suburbs of Sydney

Northern suburbs of Sydney residents believe it is time that they form a Friends of ABC branch. Like all Australians, they love their ABC.

Since 2014 the federal government has slashed more than $500m from the ABC. New Australian drama reduced by a quarter, new Australian documentary reduced by half New Australian comedy down by nearly 20% ABC Television production closed in Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth and the Documentary Unit closed Music programming on Radio National cut Programming on ABC Classic closed Many programs, and more than 1,000 full-time jobs, already lost.

In 2018, the Liberal Party’s National Conference voted to sell the ABC. In 2019 ABC journalists were raided by the AFP. Imagine no ABC Local in regional Australia. Imagine an ABC without Four Corners, Playschool, Triple J, ABC drama, Radio National, ABC Classic or Media Watch.

Northern Suburbs of Sydney (NSOS) locals protested against the Australian Federal Police (AFP) raids of ABC Offices and a journalist’s home, outside Federal Communications Minister and Federal MP for Bradfield Mr Paul Fletcher’s Lindfield Office on 11 June, 2019.

Over 60 NSOS locals expressed their concern with speeches, placards and petitions. Following the protest a formal letter was delivered to MP Paul Fletcher’s office condemning the attack on media freedom, so essential for a strong democracy.

NSOS residents believe it is time that they form a Friends of ABC branch. Like all Australians, they love their ABC. NSOS covers the suburbs of Hornsby, Northern Beaches, Ku-ring-gai, Ryde, Willoughby, Hunters Hill, Lane Cove, Mosman, and North Sydney.

Please support the Inaugural NSOS Friends of the ABC meeting. BRING YOUR FAMILY & FRIENDS on Sunday 6 October 2019, 11am-2pm, Dougherty Community Centre, Chatswood.

