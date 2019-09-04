Friends Meet with ABC Managing Director David Anderson

ABC Friends welcomed the opportunity to meet with David Anderson to discuss challenges facing the public broadcaster at a time of serious budgetary constraints and concerns about media freedom.

In particular, ABC Friends want to work with the new government and parliamentarians to recognise increased ABC regional programming and augmented news services.



The morning visit to the ABC was also an excellent opportunity to meet Board Chair, Ita Buttrose, and staff representative, Jane Connors, as well as senior staff responsible for specialist programs and entertainment, news, and international.

ABC Friends welcomed the opportunity to meet with ABC Managing Director, @davidnanderson_ , at a time of serious budgetary constraints and concerns about media freedom. Read more>> https://t.co/gNNQM85u0u#DefendMediaFreedom #ABCNews pic.twitter.com/gDMSo5YMU9 — ABC Friends (@FriendsoftheABC) September 4, 2019

ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds, said, "Many Australians would appreciate the importance of the ABC’s forthcoming international broadcasting anniversary, marking the long tradition of the ABC reporting overseas."

"This significant initiative was announced by former Prime Minister, Robert Menzies, in December 1939 and has ensured that many of our Pacific Island neighbours have grown up depending on that familiar Australian voice."



Further information:

Margaret Reynolds

President

ABC Friends National

Ph: 0447 735 156