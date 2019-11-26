Call to action: Scott Morrison must intervene to get Julian Assange medical assistance

ABC Friends and supporters are urged to contact the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Attorney General Christian Porter to request the Australian Government intervene in getting urgent medical assistance and improved living conditions for Australian whistleblower Julian Assange, who is incarcerated in a top security British Prison.

Julian is an Australian citizen in need of his country’s intervention and support .

Regardless of the legal processes controlling him ,he is entitled to an immediate review of the current conditions in which he is held.



As part of it Defend Media Freedom Campaign, ABC Friends will speak with parliamentarians in Canberra this week to alert them to the plight of Julian Assange.



If you agree that the Australian Government should be more proactive in demanding Mr. Assange receive proper care, please contact these three Australian leaders to ask them to prioritise a fair go for Julian Assange.

Contact details:

Scott Morrison - PM

Telephone:(02) 6277 7700

Online contact form

Marise Payne - Foreign Minister

Telephone:(02) 6277 7500

Email: senator.payne@aph.gov.au

Christian Porter - Attorney General

Telephone:(02) 6277 7300

Email: Christian.porter.mp@aph.gov.au

