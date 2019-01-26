ABC Friends News

QUEENSLAND FEDERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCH
Join our Campaign Launch in Brisbane to Stop the Destruction of the ABC
Sunday 3rd March 2019 – 2.30PM
State Library of Queensland, The Edge Auditorium (Stanley Place, South Bank, QLD 4101)
Duration: approx. 2 hours
Kerry O’Brien – the outstanding former ABC journalist and host of Four Corners – will give the keynote address explaining why the election is vital for the ABC to remain politically independent and able to give Australians the programs and fearless, independent reporting that we all seek from it.
Margaret Reynolds – ABC Friends National President and former Queensland Senator and Federal Cabinet Minister will outline how the next Federal Election is crucial for the ABC and its future. She will reveal details of the Friends’ National Campaign and seek the support of Queenslanders all around the state.