LABOR PROMISES $2M FOR NT SHORTWAVE
LABOR PLEDGES $2M FOR NT SHORTWAVE – A WELCOME PROMISE
Though Concerns Remain for strategy in the Pacific
ABC Friends National warmly welcomes Labor’s announcement today that, if elected, they would dedicate $2m to resurrecting the ABC’s shortwave radio services in the Northern Territory.
Such a funding injection wouldn’t simply be of benefit to “Grey Nomads” – though their needs are important as well – but to anyone who is mobile for work, or because they are living in small remote communities.
“The loss of shortwave in the Northern Territory and surrounds has drastically impacted and isolated anybody who is out of conventional-radio range and doesn’t have a satellite dish,” said ABC Friends South Australia and Northern Territory President Sue Pinnock.
“Labor’s promise is a very welcome one, and during the coming election campaign, ABC Friends will be featuring it publicly.”
“Shortwave is the most inexpensive alternative for families in remote communities.”
However, ABC Friends is concerned that there is no mention of the strategic Pacific region in this announcement.
“We need to get a little clarification,” said Sue Pinnock, ”that the Pacific and Asian region will not miss out in this announcement.”
YOU CAN READ THE LABOR ANNOUNCEMENT BY CLICKING HERE