THE “PEOPLE’S CHOICE” FOR ABC BOARD CHAIR

After a public nomination process, ABC Friends National is pleased to announce Professor Fiona Stanly AC as our preferred candidate for the Chair of the ABC Board.

NEW ABC BOARD CHAIR NEEDS COMMUNITY TRUST.

ABC FRIENDS recommends Professor Fiona Stanley as its Number One Choice to chair the ABC Board after recent upheaval in senior management and good governance leadership roles.

Professor Stanley was chosen from a public nomination process conducted by ABC Friends in the last three weeks to highlight the importance of an independent Peoples Choice being made by the Federal Government.

Ms Stanley is an eminent Australian who is widely recognised for her professional health career and her recent five-year term as an ABC Board Member who advocated an increase in Australian content and vigorously defended the ABC’s independence

More than 50 names of mainly well-known Australians were nominated including those finally short listed – Michael Kirby, Kerry O’Brien, Malcolm Long, Peter Doherty, Quentin Dempster, Fred Chaney, Marcia Langton, Saul Eslake, Julian Burnside, Gillian Triggs and Tony Windsor.

The Federal Government has asked a Sydney-based recruitment agency to seek suitable candidates for consideration by the nomination panel, as required by legislation, before an appointment is made by the Prime Minister later this year. ABC Friends National attracted thoughtful nominations from the community to help prepare a short list of suitably qualified Australians to present to both the recruitment agency and nomination panel to ensure that a diverse range of individuals is fully considered. President of the ABC Friends National Committee, Margaret Reynolds said “ A fresh appointment to the position of ABC Board Chair should be a person with total commitment to independent public broadcasting and strong leadership qualities to guide the ABC through a complex period of media disruption and change.

It is essential that the Australians can rely on the appointment of an ABC Board Chair who values public broadcasting and will defend it from political interference and allow it to continue the significant role it has held in the lives of Australians for over eight decades.