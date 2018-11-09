ABC Friends News

URGENT SNAP ACTION: PRIVATISATION OF PACIFIC BROADCASTING
ABC FRIENDS NATIONAL IS CALLING A SNAP POLITICAL ACTION FOR ALL SUPPORTERS!
The Prime Minister says he wants to resume Australian broadcasting in the Pacific but says he will only be “talking” with commercial broadcasters about the new service.
CONTACT THE PRIME MINISTER NOW!
Tell the Prime Minister to support funding for the ABC, which has a strong independent and professional track record of broadcasting in the Pacific.
There is no doubt that Our ABC best serves Australia’s national interests overseas.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO ASK FOR A REPLY.
CALL the PM’s offices, and make a telephone complaint:
His electorate office – (02) 95230339 – and his office at Parliament House – (02) 62777700.
If you can, please FAX a letter of complaint to these two numbers: (02) 6273 4100; (02) 9523 8959
Also, please EMAIL him, and flooding this website with complaints: fill in this form; https://www.pm.gov.au/contact-your-pm
If you have time to WRITE, the postal address is Suite 102 Level 1, 30 The Kingsway, Cronulla. NSW. 2230.
PLEASE HELP STOP THE SELL-OFF!