06 Nov 2018Jeff Waters0 WE’RE ALREADY CAMPAIGNING! The ABC Friends Victoria Eastern Branch has been playing an active part in raising the profile of the ABC as an election issue. Their recent stall at the Whitehorse Market in Nunawading was a great hit. The branch has purchased its own set of Bananas in Pyjamas costumes, and two enthusiastic members took to the stage to dance to the Bananas theme tune! Said one of the organisers: “This stall was a real opportunity to press home the need to keep the ABC independent!”