Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

06 Nov 2018
0

WE’RE ALREADY CAMPAIGNING!

The ABC Friends Victoria Eastern Branch has been playing an active part in raising the profile of the ABC as an election issue.

Their recent stall at the Whitehorse Market in Nunawading was a great hit.

The branch has purchased its own set of Bananas in Pyjamas costumes, and two enthusiastic members took to the stage to dance to the Bananas theme tune!

Said one of the organisers:

“This stall was a real opportunity to press home the need to keep the ABC independent!”

20181021_125224-2 20181021_125328-2 20181021_130920-2

Recent News

ACTING ABC MD TURNS UP AT BLUE MOUNTAINS STALL
06 Nov 2018
MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE TURN-OUT FOR NSW/ACT AGM
30 Oct 2018
SUCCESSFUL QUIZ FUNDRAISER IN PERTH
29 Oct 2018
NOMINATE THE NEW ABC CHAIR!
29 Oct 2018
NEW LEGISLATION INTRODUCED TO CHOOSE ABC BOARD
22 Oct 2018

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW