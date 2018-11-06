ACTING ABC MD TURNS UP AT BLUE MOUNTAINS STALL
Volunteers from the ABC Friends NSW Blue Mountains branch were pleasantly surprised recently at the local Rhododendron Festival.
ABC Acting General Manager, David Anderson, visited the ABC Friends festival stall.
Mr Anderson chatted with the public and joined in a photograph with members.
He congratulated the ABC Friends Blue Mountains for their support and the work they do promote how important OUR ABC is to all Australians.
And Mr Anderson has offered to visit our Branch in the New Year.