Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

06 Nov 2018
0

ACTING ABC MD TURNS UP AT BLUE MOUNTAINS STALL

Volunteers from the ABC Friends NSW Blue Mountains branch were pleasantly surprised recently at the local Rhododendron Festival.

ABC Acting General Manager, David Anderson, visited the ABC Friends festival stall.

Mr Anderson chatted with the public and joined in a photograph with members.

He congratulated the ABC Friends Blue Mountains for their support and the work they do promote how important OUR ABC is to all Australians.

And Mr Anderson has offered to visit our Branch in the New Year.

 

Recent News

WE’RE ALREADY CAMPAIGNING!
06 Nov 2018
MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE TURN-OUT FOR NSW/ACT AGM
30 Oct 2018
SUCCESSFUL QUIZ FUNDRAISER IN PERTH
29 Oct 2018
NOMINATE THE NEW ABC CHAIR!
29 Oct 2018
NEW LEGISLATION INTRODUCED TO CHOOSE ABC BOARD
22 Oct 2018

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW