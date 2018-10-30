MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE TURN-OUT FOR NSW/ACT AGM
More than 100 ABC Friends NSW and ACT members made their way to Sydney’s Pitt Street recently for that branch’s Annual General Meeting.
Some long-serving members said it was the largest turnout they had ever seen.
The guest speaker was former ABC Chairman and Managing Director David Hill, pictured here with ABC Friends NSW & ACT President Ed Davis.
Mr Hill was at pains to state categorically that the ABC’s Friends are crucial to the continuation of the ABC.
He said he thought the Wentworth by-election result may have been determined by the efforts of ABC Friends to influence the voting patterns of the electorate.
One rule change was passed at the AGM, ratifying the connection between the branch and the ABC Friends National body.
All committee positions were filled, with several new and very welcome additions, with Ed Davis continuing on as President.