NOMINATE THE NEW ABC CHAIR!
ABC Friends is calling for public nominations for individuals you’d like to see fill the position of Chair of the ABC Board.
The resignation of the Malcolm Turnbull-appointed Justin Milne offers us the opportunity to seek nominations, hold a public vote on the results, and then present a submission to the recruitment company charged with finding Mr Milne’s replacement.
Email: margaret.reynolds.tas@gmail.com
Post: ABC Friends President Margaret Reynolds, P.O. Box 233, South Melbourne Victoria 3205.
Margaret Reynolds:
Australians are invited to nominate a person committed to independent public broadcasting to be considered as Chair of the ABC Board. The Federal Government has asked a Sydney-based recruitment agency to seek suitable candidates for consideration by the Nomination Panel as required by legislation before an appointment is made by the Prime Minister.
ABC Friends National wants community support to help it prepare a short list of suitably-qualified Australians to present to both the recruitment agency and Nomination Panel to ensure that a diverse range of individuals is fully considered.
An ABC Board Chair needs to be a person with a commitment to independent public broadcasting and must be trusted by Australians to guide the ABC through a complex period of media disruption and change.
“ABC Friends considers it is well placed to gauge community opinion about this appointment, which should be made to guarantee the absolute independence of the ABC,” said ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds.
“In considering public recommendations, ABC Friends believes a person like Western Australian and former ABC Board Member Fiona Stanley AC would restore confidence in the ABC Board and guide its future with great skill,” she said.
“Recent ABC turmoil with the removal of the former ABC Managing Director, Michelle Guthrie, and the resignation of former ABC board Chair Justin Milne highlights the need for a highly respected and experienced person to negotiate a period of calm for the national broadcaster.”
Suggested names and their qualifications can be sent directly to ABC friends President Margaret Reynolds: P.O. Box 233, South Melbourne Victoria 3205 or by email to Margaret directly at: margaret.reynolds.tas@gmail.com
The call-out for nominations will also be promoted widely on social media.The ABC Friends National Committee will then prepare a short list of individuals that the community considers able to assume leadership of the ABC Board and represent the interests of all Australians.