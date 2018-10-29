Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

29 Oct 2018
SUCCESSFUL QUIZ FUNDRAISER IN PERTH

ABC Friends WA recently held a very successful quiz night at Rosie O’Grady’s Hotel in Northbridge, raising an outstanding amount of funds!

The ticket price was kept low to encourage attendance and an internet booking service was used to great success.

All eight tables were filled, with finger food provided and some of our ABC Friends video productions being projected onto a big screen.

Two raffles were held, with great prizes donated by kind members, including two days in a holiday home in Eagle Bay near Margaret River for up to eight people, and lunch for four hosted by Alannah MacTiernan MLC at WA Parliament House.

The event raised about $2,000 for our ABC Friends National marginal seats campaign.

Perth has set a great example for other ABC Friends branches to follow!

Thanks so much to ABC Friends WA President Bobbie Mackley, the WA committee and all of those who were involved or contributed to what was a fantastic night.

WA Quiz Night 17Oct18 #4 WA Quiz Night 17Oct18 #17 WA Quiz Night 17Oct18 #20

