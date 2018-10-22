Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

22 Oct 2018
0

NEW LEGISLATION INTRODUCED TO CHOOSE ABC BOARD

Pressure is mounting on the Federal Government to change the way ABC board directors are appointed.

An independent nominations panel currently provides a list of suggested candidates, but the Government is not obliged to appoint those on the list.

Independent Senator Tim Storer wants the law changed so that the panel’s recommendations are made public.

Labor says it’s open to looking at the proposal.

Here is Senator Storer’s proposed legislation in full:

ABCBillEM

 

 

 

 

Recent News

WENTWORTH CAMPAIGN: NEW VIDEO; MORE ACTION!
14 Oct 2018
WENTWORTH CAMPAIGN HEATS UP
12 Oct 2018
WENTWORTH BY-ELECTION: HOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR ABC
09 Oct 2018
TASSIE FRIENDS GREET THE PRIME MINISTER
08 Oct 2018
WENTWORTH INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE BECOMES ABC DEFENDER
08 Oct 2018

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW