NEW LEGISLATION INTRODUCED TO CHOOSE ABC BOARD
Pressure is mounting on the Federal Government to change the way ABC board directors are appointed.
An independent nominations panel currently provides a list of suggested candidates, but the Government is not obliged to appoint those on the list.
Independent Senator Tim Storer wants the law changed so that the panel’s recommendations are made public.
Labor says it’s open to looking at the proposal.
Here is Senator Storer’s proposed legislation in full:ABCBillEM