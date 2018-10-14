WENTWORTH CAMPAIGN: NEW VIDEO; MORE ACTION!



A quote from one of our great volunteers – Sybille – is followed by some photos including ABC Friends NSW & ACT Presdident Ed Davis.

We were blessed with fine weather for a morning of serious ABC defending! Both locals and visitors to the Bondi Beach produce market showed a lot of interest in our information, and we were overwhelmed with messages of support and interest. Lots of people took our “How To Vote” cards (for the ABC in the Wentworth by-election) and also our membership flyers. Thanks to John, Robert, Marlene, Meredith and Anthony for their very hard work!