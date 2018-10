ABC Friends campaigners are on the streets of the Wentworth electorate, asking voters to “Vote for the Candidate You Can Trust With Your ABC.”

Our volunteers, including NSW & ACT President Ed Davis, have been met with overwhelming support, with many voters insisting the ABC is one of the key issues affecting their by-election vote.

These photos show a stall that was held at the Bondi Markets and leafletting around Bondi Junction shopping district.