WENTWORTH BY-ELECTION: HOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR ABC

ABC Friends NSW/ACT has released the results of our “How to Vote” survey for the Federal seat of Wentworth.
It shows which candidates you can trust with your ABC when you go to vote.
This table rates Wentworth candidates on their support for a strong, well-funded and independent ABC. Candidates are listed alphabetically based on last names, within each section.
Candidates’ support is demonstrated by their responses to ABC Friends survey questions (on the ABC’s role, funding levels, independence, scope and quality of services, freedom from political interference and privatisation); relevant party policies/platforms relating to the ABC, public statements made by candidates and relevant party comments, decisions and voting record on ABC issues.