V7133 WENTWORTH BY-ELECTION: HOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR ABC

ABC Friends NSW/ACT has released the results of our “How to Vote” survey for the Federal seat of Wentworth. It shows which candidates you can trust with your ABC when you go to vote. This table rates Wentworth candidates on their support for a strong, well-funded and independent ABC. Candidates are listed alphabetically based on last names, within each section. Candidates’ support is demonstrated by their responses to ABC Friends survey questions (on the ABC’s role, funding levels, independence, scope and quality of services, freedom from political interference and privatisation); relevant party policies/platforms relating to the ABC, public statements made by candidates and relevant party comments, decisions and voting record on ABC issues. STRONG SUPPORT FOR THE ABC Licia Heath — Independent Shayne Higson — Voluntary Euthanasia Party Barry Keldoulis — The Arts Party Tim Murray — Labor Kerryn Phelps — Independent Domenic Wy Kanak — The Greens MODERATE SUPPORT FOR THE ABC Robert Callanan — Katter’s Australian Party Kay Dunne — Sustainable Australia Ben Forsyth — Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party Steve Georgantis — Australian People’s Party Andrea Long — Science Party Angela Vithoulkas — Independent LOW LEVEL OR NO SUPPORT FOR THE ABC Deb Doyle — Animal Justice Party Samuel Gunning — Liberal Democrats Tony Robinson — Australian Liberty Alliance Dave Sharma — Liberal