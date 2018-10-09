Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
09 Oct 2018
0

WENTWORTH BY-ELECTION: HOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR ABC

ABC Friends NSW/ACT has released the results of our “How to Vote” survey for the Federal seat of Wentworth.

It shows which candidates you can trust with your ABC when you go to vote.

This table rates Wentworth candidates on their support for a strong, well-funded and independent ABC. Candidates are listed alphabetically based on last names, within each section.

Candidates’ support is demonstrated by their responses to ABC Friends survey questions (on the ABC’s role, funding levels, independence, scope and quality of services, freedom from political interference and privatisation); relevant party policies/platforms relating to the ABC, public statements made by candidates and relevant party comments, decisions and voting record on ABC issues.

STRONG SUPPORT FOR THE ABC

Licia Heath — Independent

Shayne Higson — Voluntary Euthanasia Party

Barry Keldoulis — The Arts Party

Tim Murray — Labor

Kerryn Phelps — Independent

Domenic Wy Kanak — The Greens

MODERATE SUPPORT FOR THE ABC

Robert Callanan — Katter’s Australian Party

Kay Dunne — Sustainable Australia

Ben Forsyth — Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party

Steve Georgantis — Australian People’s Party

Andrea Long — Science Party

Angela Vithoulkas — Independent

LOW LEVEL OR NO SUPPORT FOR THE ABC

Deb Doyle — Animal Justice Party

Samuel Gunning — Liberal Democrats

Tony Robinson — Australian Liberty Alliance

Dave Sharma — Liberal

