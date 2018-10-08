Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

08 Oct 2018
0

WENTWORTH INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE BECOMES ABC DEFENDER

ABC Friends NSW & ACT President Ed Davis is leading lobbying efforts in the seat of Wentworth ahead of this month’s byelection.

Licia Heath said:

The ABC is more than just a public broadcaster. It’s informed, educated and entertained Australians from all walks of life for decades. If I’m elected as the member for Wentworth I’ll fight to protect the ABC from future funding cuts, I’ll fight to restore lost funding and I’ll fight to maintain its independence from government interference. And now I have an ABC Defenders badge to prove it.

Ed Davis also took part in a recent interview with Peter Fray on radio station 2SER.

CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE FULL INTERVIEW

 

 

 

