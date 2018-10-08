Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

08 Oct 2018
0

TASSIE FRIENDS GREET THE PRIME MINISTER

The Tasmanian Liberal State Conference was held over the weekend, with the attendance of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Senator Eric Abetz, who is a proponent of ABC privatisation.

After the protest, and our alerting the public and the media about a scheduled vote on ABC privatisation, the sell-off motion was dropped from the conference agenda.

Well done ABC Friends Tasmania for standing up to the anti-ABC elites!

ABC – NOT YOURS TO SELL!

