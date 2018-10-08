08 Oct 2018V71330 TASSIE FRIENDS GREET THE PRIME MINISTER The Tasmanian Liberal State Conference was held over the weekend, with the attendance of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Senator Eric Abetz, who is a proponent of ABC privatisation. After the protest, and our alerting the public and the media about a scheduled vote on ABC privatisation, the sell-off motion was dropped from the conference agenda. Well done ABC Friends Tasmania for standing up to the anti-ABC elites! ABC – NOT YOURS TO SELL!