ABC Friends News

05 Oct 2018
ANOTHER LIBERAL VOTE ON SELLING THE ABC!

YET MORE LIBERALS VOTE ON AN ABC SELL-OFF! 

It’s been revealed today (5 October 2018) that yet another Liberal party executive meeting will vote, this weekend, on a move to sell off the ABC. 

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who will be attending and speaking at the meeting, has an opportunity to calm party members who have already shown their enthusiasm to sell the ABC to private interests. 

Screen Shot 2018-10-05 at 3.08.55 pm

 In June, the Federal Council of the Liberal Party voted overwhelmingly to privatise the ABC.  

One of the most enthusiastic supporters of the motion was Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz.

His own state Tasmanian party will be next to vote on the idea at a meeting to be attended by the PM on the weekend.

They’ll push for their federal representatives to push for an inquiry into the privatisation of our precious public broadcaster.

Another Tasmanian Liberal Senator, Johnathon Duniam has spoken up to defend the ABC on ABC morning radio in his state. 

The ABC Friends National, and Tasmanian state, President, Margaret Reynolds, welcomed Senator Duniam’s support. 

Margaret Reynolds square

 “But where are his Senate and State colleagues in opposing this proposal?” Ms Reynolds asked. 

 “Tasmanians expect the public broadcaster to be protected by existing parliamentarians,” she said. 

The ABC belongs to all Australians and is essential to our democracy.

 Margaret Reynolds said recent by-elections, including the current campaign in Wentworth, suggest that voters will vote for the candidate they trust with their ABC. 

 “The Coalition Government has some catching up to do to restore confidence in their oversight of governance of the ABC,” she said, “so it would seem unthinkable that Tasmania would contribute to further public disquiet.” 

The Prime Minister will be speaking at the conference on Saturday 6 October 2018. 

Margaret Reynolds said: “He has the opportunity to categorically rule out any privatisation of the ABC as his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, did.”

