ANOTHER LIBERAL VOTE ON SELLING THE ABC!
YET MORE LIBERALS VOTE ON AN ABC SELL-OFF!
It’s been revealed today (5 October 2018) that yet another Liberal party executive meeting will vote, this weekend, on a move to sell off the ABC.
The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who will be attending and speaking at the meeting, has an opportunity to calm party members who have already shown their enthusiasm to sell the ABC to private interests.
In June, the Federal Council of the Liberal Party voted overwhelmingly to privatise the ABC.
One of the most enthusiastic supporters of the motion was Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz.
His own state Tasmanian party will be next to vote on the idea at a meeting to be attended by the PM on the weekend.
They’ll push for their federal representatives to push for an inquiry into the privatisation of our precious public broadcaster.
Another Tasmanian Liberal Senator, Johnathon Duniam has spoken up to defend the ABC on ABC morning radio in his state.
The ABC Friends National, and Tasmanian state, President, Margaret Reynolds, welcomed Senator Duniam’s support.
“But where are his Senate and State colleagues in opposing this proposal?” Ms Reynolds asked.
“Tasmanians expect the public broadcaster to be protected by existing parliamentarians,” she said.
The ABC belongs to all Australians and is essential to our democracy.