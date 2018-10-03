WENTWORTH: VOTE FOR WHO YOU’D TRUST WITH YOUR ABC!
ABC Friends is gearing up its efforts to make sure a candidate who supports independence and increased funding is elected in the seat of Wentworth.
We need to make sure OUR ABC is protected, and to send a clear message to politicians who want to see it sold off, which is a policy now endorsed by the Liberal Party’s Federal Council.
This advertisement – and others – will be circulated throughout the electorate, and will feature in highly-targeted social media content.
Stay tuned for the results of our survey into the candidates’ attitudes to our precious public broadcaster.
And updates about our other Wentworth activities will also follow.