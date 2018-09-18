ABC FRIENDS REPRESENTED AT NATIONAL CONFERENCE

ABC Friends was represented at Hobart’s recent “Navigating the News” conference, held by the University of Tasmania.
The conference aimed to explore the public’s declining trust in the media and how news organisations are responding.
ABC Friends National and Tasmanian state President, Margaret Reynolds, attended the conference along with ABC Friends Tasmania members Belinda and Trevor Wright.
Margaret Reynolds
The Navigating the News Conference was held at the University on 10-11 September 2018. It brought together leading Australian journalists and academics to discuss trust in journalism and how to collaborate to help better inform citizens.