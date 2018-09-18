Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
18 Sep 2018
ABC FRIENDS REPRESENTED AT NATIONAL CONFERENCE

ABC Friends was represented at Hobart’s recent “Navigating the News” conference, held by the University of Tasmania.

The conference aimed to explore the public’s declining trust in the media and how news organisations are responding.

Screen Shot 2018-09-18 at 8.19.03 pm

ABC Friends National and Tasmanian state President, Margaret Reynolds, attended the conference along with ABC Friends Tasmania members Belinda and Trevor Wright.

Margaret Reynolds square

Margaret Reynolds

The Navigating the News Conference was held at the University on 10-11 September 2018. It brought together leading Australian journalists and academics to discuss trust in journalism and how to collaborate to help better inform citizens.

Speakers included ABC Managing Director Michelle Guthrie; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Tasmania Professor Rufus Black; Director ABC News, Analysis and Investigations Gaven Morris; UNESCO Chair of Journalism and Communication at the University of Queensland Peter Greste; Chief Executive of The Australian Nicholas Gray; Editor, The Sydney Morning Herald Lisa Davies and Editor and General Manager of Buzzfeed Australia, Simon Crerar.

