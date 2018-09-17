WE’RE READY FOR WENTWORTH
ABC Friends NSW is gearing up for the Wentworth by-election to ensure the successful candidate commits to supporting a well-funded and independent ABC.
The NSW branch is:
- Sending a questionnaire to candidates to ascertain their views in relation to key issues affecting the ABC
- Preparing market stalls with information on current threats to the ABC
- Developing a flyer to hand out on election day – showing candidates’ responses on ABC issues
- Ensuring ABC Friends has a presence
- Local publicity and advertising
- Leaflet drops by volunteers
- An ABC Friends presence at key pre-polling stations and at voting booths on election day.
ABC FRIENDS IS CALLING ON ALL WENTWORTH VOTERS TO: