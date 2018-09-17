Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
17 Sep 2018
WE’RE READY FOR WENTWORTH

ABC Friends NSW is gearing up for the Wentworth by-election to ensure the successful candidate commits to supporting a well-funded and independent ABC.

The NSW branch is:

 

  • Sending a questionnaire to candidates  to ascertain their views in relation to key issues affecting the ABC
  • Preparing market stalls with information on current threats to the ABC 
  • Developing a flyer to hand out on election day – showing candidates’ responses on ABC issues
  • Ensuring ABC Friends has a presence 
  • Local publicity and advertising
  • Leaflet drops by volunteers
  • An ABC Friends presence at key pre-polling stations and at voting booths on election day.

ABC FRIENDS IS CALLING ON ALL WENTWORTH VOTERS TO:

SUPPORT A CANDIDATE YOU’D TRUST WITH YOUR ABC

