BILL SHORTEN BACKS THE ABC

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has ensured that the future of the ABC as a viable public broadcaster will be a vital part of the next Federal Election campaign by committing the ALP to:

Guaranteeing the public broadcaster greater political independence

Ensuring an increase in funding to allow it to fulfil its Charter obligations

Providing the necessary resources for the ABC to present Australia’s ‘voice’ again to listeners and viewers in Asia and the Pacific, while enabling Australians to be exposed to a comprehensive coverage of international news and current affairs.

A delegation of ABC Friends National met with Mr Shorten recently in Canberra and was enthused by his statement to Parliament that his party would defend the ABC against attacks and funding cuts and by his contrasting approach to that of the Coalition Government with its continual harassment of the ABC and its attempts to weaken and undermine it.

This latest commitment follows Mr Shorten’s endorsement of the resolution passed at the packed Melbourne Town Hall rally on July 15 and adopted by ABC Friends Nationally: