NSW & ACT ANNUAL CONFERENCE

ABC Friends members from across NSW and the ACT will be gathering in Syndey this weekend (August 25 & 26, 2018) for the state’s annual conference.

The focus of the conference is a discussion on what NSW Friends can do to maximise the impact in our campaign to

defend and support the ABC.

.

One of Australia’s most powerful public campaigners, Tim Gartrell , has agreed to lead a session on campaigning strategies.

.

ABC Chief Finance Officer Louise Higgins will join Judith Whelan, Head of Specialist Content, to look at the challenges facing the ABC and the ABC’s response.

Also joining us for the conference is ABC Friend Tanja Meyerhofer, who works for the European Broadcasting Union and is

currently based in Canberra.

Other conference guests include Matt Peacock, Greg Wilesmith and Helen Grasswill from ABC Alumni, and Jane Connors, the new ABC Staff Elected Director.