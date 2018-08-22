Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

22 Aug 2018
0

NSW & ACT ANNUAL CONFERENCE

ABC Friends members from across NSW and the ACT will be gathering in Syndey this weekend (August 25 & 26, 2018) for the state’s annual conference.

The focus of the conference is a discussion on what NSW Friends can do to maximise the impact in our campaign to
defend and support the ABC.
.
One of Australia’s most powerful public campaigners, Tim Gartrell, has agreed to lead a session on campaigning strategies.
.
ABC Chief Finance Officer Louise Higgins will join Judith Whelan, Head of Specialist Content, to look at the challenges facing the ABC and the ABC’s response.
Also joining us for the conference is ABC Friend Tanja Meyerhofer, who works for the European Broadcasting Union and is
currently based in Canberra.
Other conference guests include Matt Peacock, Greg Wilesmith and Helen Grasswill from ABC Alumni, and Jane Connors, the new ABC Staff Elected Director.

Recent News

VIDEO: Parliamentary motion to restore ABC funding
20 Aug 2018
BROADCASTING TO THE ASIA-PACIFIC REVIEW SUBMISSION
18 Aug 2018
COMPETITIVE NEUTRALITY INQUIRY – ABC FRIENDS SUBMISSION
15 Aug 2018
A REPORT FROM QUEENSLAND’S SUNSHINE COAST
14 Aug 2018
SOUTH AUSTRALIA AGM – COME ALONG
14 Aug 2018

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW