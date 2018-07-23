100 LEADERS SIGN OPEN LETTER OF SUPPORT

The Australian Book Review has undertaken a wonderful survey of support for the ABC, collecting the names of 100 prominent Australians for an open letter of support for our ABC.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE MEDIA RELEASE

“Australian Book Review shares many Australians’ concerns about the health and viability of the ABC. The threats

are myriad and sustained. Funding cuts, political interference, and frequent taunts from News Corp have weakened

the organisation. Recently, the Liberal Party’s Federal Council voted to privatise the organisation. This would surely

spell the beginning of the end for the national broadcaster. We take things for granted in the Lucky Country,

but can we really be sure that the ABC will be around in 2028 to celebrate its centenary – searching, unfettered,

well resourced? More and more people think not and have begun to lobby government.”