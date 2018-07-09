Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

09 Jul 2018
PACKED SYDNEY RALLY A GREAT SUCCESS

About 1200 people crammed into a Sydney auditorium building on Sunday [8 July 2018], in support of our nation’s precious public broadcaster.

None of the 400 seats in the main Teachers Federation Conference Centre auditorium was empty; every step had two or three people seated, and it was standing-room only as the rest of the audience – standing – packed every other part of the room.

A second large space was opened for the overflow crowd, who got to view proceedings live on big TV screens.

The venue manager, who had never seen such a crowd, estimated a total of about 1200 people.

The atmosphere was electric at this, the first of a series of rolling rallies across Australia in support of our precious national broadcaster.

