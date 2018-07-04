ALL JOURNALISTS SHOULD SNUB PACIFIC FORUM

MEDIA RELEASE

July 4, 2018

JOURNALISTS SHOULD SNUB PACIFIC FORUM

Australian journalists should be united in defending the ideal of the free flow of information and the public’s “right to know.”

They should determine immediately not to give coverage of the Pacific Islands Forum until Nauru lifts its ban on the ABC being able to attend.

That is the view of ABC Friends National, according to its President Margaret Reynolds.

In support of this approach, she points to Article 19 of the United Nations declaration of Human Rights, which states that “everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

“Nauru is a member of the United Nations and does not appear to have ratified the Declaration – though Australia has,” Ms Reynolds said.

“Other participants in the forum are also signatories.”

“ABC Friends call on the Prime Minister to make it clear that Australia supports freedom of the press and is opposed to the ban on the ABC covering the forum”, she said.

“There is an important principle involved”