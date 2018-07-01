RALLY – BRISBANE – JULY 13
PROTECT OUR ABC, its funding and its independence.
Rally in Russell Street outside the ABC headquarters in South Bank.
Speakers include:
Tony Koch – Journalist
Senator Claire Moore (ALP)
Larissa Waters (Greens)
ABC radio personality Janine Walker
Senator-elect Janine Walker
Michael Balk from Dirtgirlworld
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR INTEREST
Join us to show your support for a strong national broadcaster that serves all of our community, not the government of the day.
Or help fund our work through our crowdfunding campaign: https://www.ozcrowd.com/campaign/4337