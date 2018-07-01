Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
01 Jul 2018
0

RALLY – BRISBANE – JULY 13

PROTECT OUR ABC, its funding and its independence.
Rally in Russell Street outside the ABC headquarters in South Bank.
Speakers include: 

Tony Koch – Journalist

Senator Claire Moore (ALP)

Larissa Waters (Greens)

ABC radio personality Janine Walker

Senator-elect Janine Walker

Michael Balk from Dirtgirlworld

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR INTEREST

Join us to show your support for a strong national broadcaster that serves all of our community, not the government of the day.
Or help fund our work through our crowdfunding campaign: https://www.ozcrowd.com/campaign/4337

