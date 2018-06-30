RALLY – MELBOURNE – JULY 15
MELBOURNE TOWN HALL – SUNDAY JULY 15 – 2pm – 4:30pm
CLICK HERE FOR A GUARANTEED SEAT
This is your opportunity to protest against the ABC funding cuts, continual political interference against our public broadcaster and any suggestion of selling off or privatising the ABC.
The meeting will be chaired by Peter Greste, the courageous journalist – jailed as a political prisoner in Egypt for 400 days until international pressure caused his release – and founder the Alliance for Journalist Freedom.
Also speaking are:
- Magda Szubanski, much loved television and film actor, comedienne, author and crusader for democratic freedoms and other causes, including marriage equality.
- Professor Fiona Stanley AC, former ABC Board Member, World leader in medical science and public health and 2003 Australian of the Year.
- Margaret Reynolds, ABC Friends National President, former Federal Senator and Cabinet Minister.
- Jon Faine, outstanding ABC Melbourne Radio presenter on 774, author, lawyer and journalist.
- Tim Solly, musician and actor who will also sing our anthem Where Would We Be Without Our ABC?
- ABC Defenders and representatives of ABC staff.
- plus a roaming mike for attendees to share their voice.