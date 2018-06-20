Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

20 Jun 2018
0

“WE ARE NOT YOUR PUNCHING BAG” – GUTHRIE

From The Age Newspaper: “ABC boss Michelle Guthrie has dramatically hit back at the Liberal Party over its call to privatise the public broadcaster, vowing the ABC will not be a “punching bag” for political and vested interests, and labelling the attacks as cynical, misplaced and ignorant.”

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Following her speech, Ms Guthrie met with ABC Local Radio Melbourne host Jon Faine, who had publicly criticised ABC management earlier in the week.

Mr Faine will be one of the speakers at the ABC Friends rally in Melbourne on the 15th of July, 2018.

 

