18 Jun 2018
0

THE MENACING THREAT TO PUBLIC BROADCASTING

ABC Friends National Spokesman Ranald Macdonald writes:

“Those who say that the ABC will be around for years to come have their heads truly in a world of denial.

On top of the Government’s huge cuts to funding, with 1000 less employed today than four years ago, continual harassment and criticism, now the Federal Liberal Council meeting in Sydney (June 16) has, on a 2 to 1 vote, sought the selling off of the ABC.  

Oh what a happy world it must for commercial media rivals with the Government ensuring that the ABC is less able to perform to the highest standards – and how great the expectation of widespread editorial approval must be from Cabinet.”

READ THE FULL “PEARLS AND IRRITATIONS” ARTICLE HERE

