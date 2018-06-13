WE ARE CROWDFUNDING!

ABC Friends National has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on the OzCrowd site.

PLEASE VISIT THE WEBPAGE BY CLICKING HERE

The ABC IS being STRANGLED by this Government.

JOIN THE FIGHT as emasculation or even death may not be far away

PLEASE DONATE NOW TO ABC FRIENDS

We are Mounting a National Campaign, and we need your help to fund it.

THERE WILL BE RALLIES, NEWSPAPER ADVERTISING; THE CREATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS AND MORE POLITICAL PRESSURE.

We have very special speakers and ABC Defenders from every sector of society.

YOUR ABC is one of Australia’s most important and trusted institutions, yet it has effectively lost 28% of its funding over the last 28 years – and now operates on just 4 cents a DAY cost to all of us.

With 46 radio stations and four television stations, plus iview and News24 servicing this vast country – it has to spend nearly $200 million annually just on transmission costs before it even begins to pay for its programs.

Over the last four years, the Government closed our international ‘voice’ – the Australia Network – and has taken some $300 million back in budget cuts (with about 1000 job losses over the past 5 years) and a further $84 million to follow; yet the ABC HAS under its Charter to provide for all Australians, rural and regional coverage, childrens’ programing, entertainment, arts and cultural, emergency services, news and current affairs reporting of the highest quality.

Further, the Government with its inquiries, pressure on the Board and Management, legislative moves to satisfy ABC critics, cheered on by the IPA, commentators in the media (who should know better of the importance of a strong, independent public broadcaster TO OUR DEMOCRATIC WAY OF LIFE) forgets that the ABC is by statute INDEPENDENT from government interference.

PLEASE HELP US TO SAVE OUR ABC – IN ALL OF OUR INTERESTS