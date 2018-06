The Chairman of the ABC Board, Justin Milne, has staunchly defended the ABC against its critics in an article published in Fairfax Newspapers.

In it, he says: “Australians should not be fooled by the current battle being waged against public broadcasting. Fringe political interests, populists and commercial media all have a shared interest in weakening the ABC and confining it to market failure activities.”

