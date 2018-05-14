ABC Friends News

Most voters oppose ABC funding cuts: Poll
New polling released by The Australia Institute shows most voters support a long term boost to ABC funding and oppose funding cuts to the ABC and SBS.
The Australia Institute surveyed 1557 Australians with a series of questions about their attitudes towards the ABS.
Key results:
-
70% agreed a “strong, independent ABC is critical to a healthy democracy”.
-
60% agreed the ABC needs a “boost to long term funding”, including a majority of voters for all parties.
-
58% disagreed “The ABC and SBS should get less funding and provide fewer online and streaming services, so that they don’t undermine commercial media”