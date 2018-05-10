Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

10 May 2018
0

ABC FRIENDS WELCOMES BUDGET REPLY

In his Budget Reply Speech  tonight the Opposition Leader  Bill Shorten gave an unequivocal commitment  from the ALP to “fight for the ABC”
The ABCFriends National President  Margaret Reynolds welcomed this statement which will form the basis of ongoing discussions with all political parties to lock in a national public broadcasting policy which guarantees independence and triennial funding so  the ABC cam deliver services  to all Australians across radio, television and digital platforms
Today she met with several Parliamentary ABC Friends members to brief them on the next six months’ Defenders Campaign to build cross party support for the ABC

