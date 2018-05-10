ABC Friends News

ABC FRIENDS WELCOMES BUDGET REPLY
In his Budget Reply Speech tonight the Opposition Leader Bill Shorten gave an unequivocal commitment from the ALP to “fight for the ABC”
The ABCFriends National President Margaret Reynolds welcomed this statement which will form the basis of ongoing discussions with all political parties to lock in a national public broadcasting policy which guarantees independence and triennial funding so the ABC cam deliver services to all Australians across radio, television and digital platforms
Today she met with several Parliamentary ABC Friends members to brief them on the next six months’ Defenders Campaign to build cross party support for the ABC
