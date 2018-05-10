Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

10 May 2018
ABC CUTS – THE GLOVES ARE OFF!

ABC Friends National spokesman Ranald Macdonald writes it today’s “Pearls and Irritations” that “the gloves are off!”

“The Coalition’s latest budget aimed at ensuring the voters return it to the government benches has dropped any pretence of supporting a vibrant, independent and properly funded ABC.

It is now a fight by the ABC and its supporters for its survival as an effective public broadcaster and for it to be able to fulfill its Charter requirements.”

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

BUT PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO DONATE TO OUR DEFENCE FUND! (see below)

