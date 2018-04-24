ABC PRIVATISATION – FRIENDS PRESIDENT RESPONDS

ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds, says last night’s QandA programme opened-up community debate about Australian public broadcasting, when a question was asked of IPA Director John Roskam

“Since 2014 there have been determined efforts by government, competitors and right-wing think tanks to undermine the role of the ABC and SBS.” she says.

“Now it is game on and the Australian people can see the double standards of those who welcome the opportunity to appear on the ABC but at the same time plot its demise.”

“ABCFriends has an established ABCDefender campaign which will be ramped up in coming months.”

“Every Australian who values the ABC needs to closely consider the vote at the next Federal Election to ensure their choice is supporting public broadcasting so central to our democracy,” the President said.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: