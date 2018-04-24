Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

24 Apr 2018
0

ABC PRIVATISATION – FRIENDS PRESIDENT RESPONDS

ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds, says last night’s QandA programme opened-up community debate about Australian public broadcasting, when a question was asked of IPA Director John Roskam

“Since 2014 there have been determined efforts by government, competitors and right-wing think tanks to undermine the role of the ABC and SBS.” she says.

“Now it is game on and the Australian people can see the double standards of those who welcome the opportunity to appear on the ABC but at the same time plot its demise.”

“ABCFriends has an established ABCDefender campaign which will be ramped up in coming months.”

“Every Australian who values the ABC needs to closely consider the vote at the next Federal Election to ensure their choice is supporting public broadcasting so central to our democracy,” the President said.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

 

 

 

Recent News

THE “DEATH” OF AUSTRALIAN CHILDREN’S TV
22 Apr 2018
HANSON ABC PAY LEGISLATION
19 Apr 2018
BRIAN DAWE A YEAR ON – BY TONY WRIGHT
15 Apr 2018
ABC SURVEY ON NEW OVERSEAS BROADCASTING
08 Apr 2018
ABC FRIENDS SUPPORTS “MAKE IT AUSTRALIAN” CAMPAIGN
03 Apr 2018

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW