15 Apr 2018
BRIAN DAWE A YEAR ON – BY TONY WRIGHT

Fairfax Newsapers’ Tony Wright has written a poignant story, about Brian Dawe, who lost his friend and colleague John Clarke a year ago.

Brian Dawe has moved to Morocco, and taken to a new form of art.

PLEASE READ THE BEAUTIFUL ARTICLE HERE

