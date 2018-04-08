Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
(03) 9682 0073office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

08 Apr 2018
0

ABC SURVEY ON NEW OVERSEAS BROADCASTING

The ABC is promoting a survey on social media, asking audiences their opinions on a new overseas broadcasting channel, in spite of the closure by the Abbott/Turnbull government of the Australia Network, and diminution of Radio Australia.

The survey asks participants everything from what they think about the idea, to helping to choose a name and logo (and even the colouring of a new logo).

No further information about the reasons for the survey appears yet available.

The ABC has issued no official statement on the survey, or plans for the new service.

YOU CAN COMPLETE THE SURVEY BY CLICKING HERE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent News

ABC FRIENDS SUPPORTS “MAKE IT AUSTRALIAN” CAMPAIGN
03 Apr 2018
NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT? Then why the inquiry?
01 Apr 2018
MURDOCH PRESS WELCOMES ANTI-ABC INQUIRY
31 Mar 2018
ABC DEFENDERS CAMPAIGN GROWS
26 Mar 2018
ABC FRIENDS UPDATE – April 2018
23 Mar 2018

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW