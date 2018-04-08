ABC SURVEY ON NEW OVERSEAS BROADCASTING

The ABC is promoting a survey on social media, asking audiences their opinions on a new overseas broadcasting channel, in spite of the closure by the Abbott/Turnbull government of the Australia Network, and diminution of Radio Australia.

The survey asks participants everything from what they think about the idea, to helping to choose a name and logo (and even the colouring of a new logo).

No further information about the reasons for the survey appears yet available.

The ABC has issued no official statement on the survey, or plans for the new service.

