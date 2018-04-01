Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

01 Apr 2018
0

NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT? Then why the inquiry?

In Fairfax Media:

Head of ABC and SBS review says viewers have ‘no reason to worry’

The economist appointed by the Turnbull government to head its review of the ABC and SBS has assured fans and viewers they have nothing to fear from his probe into the public broadcasters.

Robert Kerr, a retired competition tsar, will examine whether the networks are complying with the principle of “competitive neutrality” – that is, ensuring they do not enjoy advantages over commercial rivals purely because of their public ownership.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

