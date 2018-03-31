Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

31 Mar 2018
0

MURDOCH PRESS WELCOMES ANTI-ABC INQUIRY

The Guardian Newspaper’s Amanda Meade has written about how glowing the Murdoch media is about yet another ABC inquiry:

The Coalition has handed Rupert Murdoch something his outlets have been lobbying for pretty hard recently: an inquiry into whether the public broadcasters are “using their privileged status to smother commercial operators”. That’s how the announcement of the terms of reference for a competitive neutrality inquiry was reported by the Australian this week.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

 

