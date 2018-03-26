Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

26 Mar 2018
ABC DEFENDERS CAMPAIGN GROWS

The ABC Defenders Campaign, which was launched in the closing months of 2017, has been a great success, and continues to grow.

We have broken new ground in campaigning thanks to the contribution of some supporters, who have recorded video selfies for us. They’ve then uploaded their videos from their phone onto dropbox or google mail or youtube, or emailed them to us. If you would like to become a VIDEO SELFIE DEFENDER, but have trouble uploading your video, please email us for help and instructions: office@abcfriends.org.au There are some great examples below.

We’ve also been on the street, gathering interviews with people about the importance of the ABC:


AND HERE ARE SOME VIDEO SELFIES WE’VE RECENTLY RECEIVED:

