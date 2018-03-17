ABC EDITORIAL REVIEW RESULTS
The ABC has released its latest editorial review (number 15), which has had wide media coverage.
CLICK THIS LINK TO READ THE FULL REPORT: DIVERSITY-OF-NEWS-STORIES-FINAL
AND CLICK HERE TO SEE A RESPONSE PUBLISHED BY FAIRFAX NEWSPAPERS.
The review’s three main recommendations are:
- There is an opportunity for the ABC to cover economic/hip pocket issues more often and in a different way. At the moment, we focus on the politics of these stories (covering them from Canberra with a heavy emphasis on the politics of the economic and financial issues) or on the broad economic implications (covering them with specialist business reporters at a national level). Both of these approaches produce important and legitimate coverage. However, we should also be more consistently concerned with effects on average citizens and spend more time speaking to ordinary Australians about their daily challenges (including health expenses, public transport, wages and child care). While this approach can result in stories which are small scale and local, when handled properly they can also resonate strongly across wide sections of our audience.
- There is an opportunity for the ABC to increase the number of lighter, human or general interest stories it runs without trivialising or ‘dumbing down’ its bulletins, by drawing on the network of rural and regional reporters the organisation employs. Handled well, this could become a defining and promotable feature of our bulletins, especially on TV but also on longer Radio bulletins. This is already happening on occasion to good effect, but should be expanded.
- There is an opportunity for the ABC’s local news bulletins to become even more local, and identifying and reporting on issues that are more directly relevant to the community. This can be a challenge for a state-wide television or radio bulletins, but coupled with a greater inclusion of regional stories, there may well be an opportunity to identify stories of local significance which are currently under-served to ABC audiences.