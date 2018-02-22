BATMAN BY-ELECTION POLICY UPDATES

1. Labor condemned the cuts to public broadcasting in the 2014 budget, which broke a campaign promise by Tony Abbott. We have consistently defended the crucial role that the ABC plays in Australian life and a Shorten Labor Government will ensure that the ABC is properly resourced to fulfil that role. The specific funding allocation will be set out in the federal budget.

2. Yes, Labor will always uphold the editorial independence of the ABC.

3. Labor condemned the closure of the shortwave service and has urged the Turnbull Government to restore it. Bill Shorten wrote to Malcolm Turnbull stating that we are willing to work with the Government and local stakeholders to help bring this about.

4. Yes, upholding the independence of the ABC requires that the panel be free to do its work without interference by the government of the day.

5. Yes, Ged will join the Parliamentary Friends of the ABC if she is elected as MP for Batman. (As you may be aware, Ged is already a member of your own organisation, the Friends of the ABC).